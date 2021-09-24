Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals New Artwork

WB Games and DC Comics decided to reveal some new artwork for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League ahead of DC FanDome next month. The upcoming game from Rocksteady Studios has basically been quiet since last year when it was first revealed to the public with that glorious announcement trailer. Which we can't really blame them for as it looks like they've been hard at work making sure the game is perfect before unleashing it to the masses. This new piece of artwork is the first real news we've had about the game since August 2020 that wasn't also tied into unconfirmed rumors. Sadly, it's the only news we're getting on the game until DC FanDome 2021 actually happens on October 16th. At the very least it is confirmation that at some point during the livestream a month from now, we'll be getting some kind of info on the game, as it's being set for a 2022 release on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Enjoy the one piece of artwork below.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world's greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.