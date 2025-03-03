Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2P Games, Sultan’s Game

Sultan's Game Confirmed For Release In Late March

Sultan’s Game has an official launch date for PC via Steam, as the card-based narrative game will be released at the end of March

Article Summary Sultan's Game launches on Steam in late March, offering a card-based narrative experience.

Play as the Sultan's courtier, facing weekly challenges of survival and strategy.

Engage in categories like Carnality and Bloodshed to gain power and influence.

Navigate perilous adventures, recruit allies, and manipulate the royal court.

Indie game developer Double Cross and publisher 2P Games have provided new details on the release of Sultan's Game coming out of Steam Next Fest. The team has put out a demo of this narrative card-based title last week, as you are commanded by the Sultan to play this cruel game with him once a week. Now we know the title will be out in full on Steam later this month, as they've set March 31 for the release. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

Sultan's Game

Descend into depravity as the Sultan's courtier, indulging the monarch's cruel game. Draw one of four dark categories of cards every seven days, each demanding despicable acts. Seek pleasures of the flesh with Carnality, spend beyond good sense with Extravagance, venture into perilous adventures with Conquer, and provide human sacrifices when drawing Bloodshed. Fail to complete a card's challenge in one week and suffer fatal consequences.

Travel the land, from seedy alleyways and brothels to the Sultan's Palace and Religious Temples. Survive encounters with rabid dogs and fierce lions…or even dreadful demons and majestic dragons. Accrue resource cards like Gold, Convictions, and Nobles, then spend them to persuade citizens and sway the royal court. Build intelligence and equipment, complete NPC quests to recruit allies, and expand influence to ascend from pawn to power broker.

Carve out agency in the Sultan's game to rise as a master manipulator. What begins as a life-or-death trial can grow into an opportunity to accumulate influence and power. Perhaps a political rival could make a fitting sacrifice for a Bloodshed card, or a Carnality demand could turn an out-of-reach prospect into a new spouse. Seek balance as extreme choices can push away even the most trusted allies, and neither saints nor madmen will thrive in this game.

