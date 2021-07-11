Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online Raises $2.8M For Charity

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 has come to a close, but not before raising a ton of cash for Doctors Without Borders over the past week. The event, which included some amazing streams such as a Legend Of Zelda 1 & 2 completion race and an impressive blind Super Mario 64 run, the organization raised $2.8 million for the effort over the course of the week they were active. If you missed out on the action you can see many of the streams on Twitch, as well as the Fleet Fatales speedrunning event that will be running from August 15th-21st, 2021. What's more, Games Done Quick also announced that Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 will return January 9th-16th, 2022, but failed to mention if it would be in-person or online again.

For over 10 years, Games Done Quick has been a charity fundraising organization that raises money for charity via speedrunning. Volunteers play games at incredible speed ("Speedrunning") for entertainment. Our events are streamed live online, non-stop, and all donations go directly to the charity. Games Done Quick events feature runners playing games from every generation of gaming history! They play their games live, and explain in detail the many tricks and glitches they use to get the fastest times. During our events, be sure to take a look at the various donation incentives, which can include additional challenges, new content, and even quirky things like naming in-game characters! Be sure to take a look at the list while you're filling out your donation.

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian aid organization that works in over 70 countries around the world, providing lifesaving medical humanitarian care and speaking out about what they see in those areas. Their work aids people based solely on need, irrespective of race, religion, gender, or political affiliation. MSF is committed to safeguarding their patients' right to autonomy, confidentiality, and informed consent. 90% of their staff is national, meaning they live locally and are from the country that they work in. MSF relies mainly on the generosity of individual donors, with over 90 percent of MSF's income coming from private donors giving small amounts.