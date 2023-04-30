Summoners War: Chronicles Releases One-Punch Man Collab Trailer Check out the launch trailer for the latest collaboration to come to Summoners War: Chronicles as One-Punch Man arrives.

Com2uS released a new trailer for Summoners War: Chronicles this past week to mark the arrival of One-Punch Man in its latest collaboration. The trailer is basically here to hype you up about the crossover, which officially launched on April 27th and will be running over the next few weeks. We also have the full rundown from the team of everything you can do during this new collab, as they have a number of activities and rewards for you along the way. Enjoy the trailer!

"As part of this collaboration, major characters from "One–Punch Man" will appear in "Chronicles" as Monsters. The eight characters are natural 5-star fire-type Monsters "Genos" and "Atomic Samurai," water-type Monsters "Garou" and "Silverfang," wind-type Monsters "Terrible Tornado" and "Hellish Blizzard," natural 4-star dark-type Monster "King," and the light-type Monster "Mumen Rider." Each character uses various techniques from the original anime, such as "Spiral Incineration Cannon" and "Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist." An event will be held to make it easier to obtain the natural 5-star collaboration Monsters. Accumulating 200 summon mileage will grant an "Elite Selection Scroll" that allows one to acquire collaboration Monsters."

"While the protagonist Saitama does not appear as a Monster, players can encounter him in various forms, such as NPC and dungeon quest cutscenes. Players are eagerly anticipating Saitama's unique appearances in "Chronicles," as he is known as the strongest hero in the series. As part of the collaboration, players can also experience the new dungeon, "Evolution of Ascension." "Carnage Kabuto" from "One–Punch Man" will appear as the final boss creature in this dungeon, and players will earn generous rewards for defeating it. Various events are also being held. Firstly, players can receive rewards from 8 One–Punch Man collaboration characters by completing daily missions and even more rewards based on the number of participants in the Guild Raid. There is also an attendance event where players can receive rewards just by logging in, and the "Justice Enforcement! Path of Growth" event that gives out Restoration Stones, Rainbowmons, Breath of Life, and more for clearing the Path of Growth."