Summoners War: Lost Centuria Launches Season Two
Com2uS revealed today they have launched the second season of Summoners War: Lost Centuria with a ton of new content to explore. The game will be getting a brand new PvP mode called World Tournament, as well as a special event mode dubbed Brawl Battle. You're also getting two new powerful Monsters added with Seara and Zibrolta which will make things very difficult for everyone who tries to get past them. We have more info on it for you here along with the Season Two trailer.
World Tournament New PvP Mode
In the brand new PvP Mode World Tournament, players of Gold V grade or higher can compete against each other and battle their way to the top. Players' world rankings will be determined by their number of victories. Unlike normal PvP battles, the Ban & Pick mode of banishing certain monsters from the opponent's deck is applied to the "World Tournament mode," allowing players to fight more strategically.
Summoners War: Lost Centuria Two New Monsters – Seara and Zibrolta
Players can now summon two new Monsters Seara and Zibrolta. First, the legendary Wind attribute monster Seara is a Support type monster. She can place a bomb on the forefront of an enemy and reduce the duration of all effects that can be removed on the enemy. Once the bomb explodes, it deals massive damage ignoring the target's defense and stuns it. Second, Zibrolta is a normal grade Fire attribute and Attack type monster, who throws a bomb at enemies randomly, dealing defense-ignore damage and stunning them.
Brawl Battle Event Mode
In the new Brawl Battle event mode, all monsters and spells are available and the difficulty level can be adjusted up to 10, allowing players to compete in the same conditions. Additionally, matchmaking will be done between players who have accumulated 4,000 or more victory points in both Ranked and Normal Battles. While skill stone effects will not be applied in Barrier and Arena Battles, rune set effects will be, giving an even greater emphasis on strategy.