Summoners War: Lost Centuria Launches Season Two

Com2uS revealed today they have launched the second season of Summoners War: Lost Centuria with a ton of new content to explore. The game will be getting a brand new PvP mode called World Tournament, as well as a special event mode dubbed Brawl Battle. You're also getting two new powerful Monsters added with Seara and Zibrolta which will make things very difficult for everyone who tries to get past them. We have more info on it for you here along with the Season Two trailer.