Summoners War: Sky Arena Gets A New "Mage" Monster

Com2uS revealed a brand new "Mage" Magician Monster that has been added to Summoners War: Sky Arena this week. The new addition comes in as part of the mobile RPG's seven-year anniversary, in which they released a brand-new update to the game. The spellbinding Monster "Mage" is one that will keep you constantly fighting to keep them at bay as they will be using dark magic to bewitch you and betray your comrades as well as having to deal with several powerful spells. The update also comes with a number of new in-game features, which you can read about below and get a better look at the new Mage with a trailer.

New Monster "Mage" – Mage is a default 5 Monster, the highest Monster grade in Summoner War, and has the ability to overwhelm opponents with her magic. Depending on her attribute, Mage can utilize a diverse kit of skills to weaken the opponent's ATK or DEF.

Two Additional Mock Battles – To allow players to get a taste of Mage's incredible abilities, Com2uS has added two additional Mock Battles to the Battle Training Ground. Battle Training Ground is a training mode that allows players to create their own deck using preset Monsters and take part in manual battles. Players can use the Battle Training Ground to get a fun, no-hassle feel for Mage's skills and strengths.

7-Year Anniversary Event – In this celebratory event, players can summon Monsters 3★'s and up to earn points and rewards. Based on the total number of points earned, players can claim special items, such as 7-Year Anniversary Scrolls, Transcendence Scrolls and more.

Ability to Utilize Monsters from Friends – Players can now use Monsters from friends and Mentors up to ten times as support in consecutive battles. A Monster Preference Rank menu has also been added to the 7-Year Anniversary Summonhenge Scroll list.