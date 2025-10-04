Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged:

Summoners War: Sky Arena Launches New Challenge Battle Mode

Summoners War: Sky Arena has launched a new update bringing in the new Challenge Battle Mode along with some additional events

  • Challenge Battle Mode introduces competitive drafts with 40 preset monsters and unique monthly rewards
  • World Arena gets revamped with daily runs and no repeat monster picks for diverse PvP matches
  • Sky Fever Season returns, offering powerful rewards and progression boosts for all Summoners
  • Fall Special Event now live, bringing seasonal quests and exclusive summon materials until Oct. 12

Com2uS has dropped a new update for Summoners War: Sky Arena, as players have access to the new Challenge Battle Mode. The game has also brought in several new additions to spice things up, including a brand-new World Arena mode, as well as the return of Sky Fever Season, their annual progression-focused event that will help you boost yourself in short order. The game has also added a few limited-time events for the Fall. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Credit: Com2uS

Summoners War: Sky Arena – Challenge Battle Mode Update

New World Arena Mode: Challenge Battle

  • Take on a brand-new competitive mode where everyone drafts from the same 40 preset Monsters, already leveled awakened and fully equipped
  • Each match starts with 12 random picks per player, with no repeats across teams so, every battle feels fresh
  • You can jump in for up to 10 Challenge Runs a day, continuing until you're knocked out with three losses
  • Monthly rewards include:
    • Crystals and a Legendary All-Attribute Scroll for your best single-run record
    • Mystical Scrolls, Reappraisal Stones, Devilmons and Light & Darkness Scrolls based on your total monthly wins

Sky Fever Season – The Annual Progression Event

  • Sky Fever is back to help Summoners new and old power up like never before with themed missions and milestone rewards designed to boost both PvE and PvP play
    • Free default 5★ Monsters most useful for clearing PvE content
    • Legendary and Light & Darkness Scrolls for rare summons
    • Awakening resources and Devilmons to max out your team's potential
    • Bonus Crystals and points for PvP and Guild content progression

Fall Special Event (now through Oct. 12)

  • Complete special autumn event quests to earn Fall filled Seasonal Coins, redeemable for rewards. Highlights include:
    • Mystical Scrolls and Summoning Stones to expand your Monster rosters
    • Mana Stones & Energy to keep progression rolling
    • Devilmons to max out your Monsters' Skills

