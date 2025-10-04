Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Launches New Challenge Battle Mode

Summoners War: Sky Arena has launched a new update bringing in the new Challenge Battle Mode along with some additional events

Article Summary Challenge Battle Mode introduces competitive drafts with 40 preset monsters and unique monthly rewards

World Arena gets revamped with daily runs and no repeat monster picks for diverse PvP matches

Sky Fever Season returns, offering powerful rewards and progression boosts for all Summoners

Fall Special Event now live, bringing seasonal quests and exclusive summon materials until Oct. 12

Com2uS has dropped a new update for Summoners War: Sky Arena, as players have access to the new Challenge Battle Mode. The game has also brought in several new additions to spice things up, including a brand-new World Arena mode, as well as the return of Sky Fever Season, their annual progression-focused event that will help you boost yourself in short order. The game has also added a few limited-time events for the Fall. We have the details below as the content is now live.

Summoners War: Sky Arena – Challenge Battle Mode Update

New World Arena Mode: Challenge Battle

Take on a brand-new competitive mode where everyone drafts from the same 40 preset Monsters, already leveled awakened and fully equipped

Each match starts with 12 random picks per player, with no repeats across teams so, every battle feels fresh

You can jump in for up to 10 Challenge Runs a day, continuing until you're knocked out with three losses

Monthly rewards include: Crystals and a Legendary All-Attribute Scroll for your best single-run record Mystical Scrolls, Reappraisal Stones, Devilmons and Light & Darkness Scrolls based on your total monthly wins



Sky Fever Season – The Annual Progression Event

Sky Fever is back to help Summoners new and old power up like never before with themed missions and milestone rewards designed to boost both PvE and PvP play Free default 5★ Monsters most useful for clearing PvE content Legendary and Light & Darkness Scrolls for rare summons Awakening resources and Devilmons to max out your team's potential Bonus Crystals and points for PvP and Guild content progression



Fall Special Event (now through Oct. 12)

Complete special autumn event quests to earn Fall filled Seasonal Coins, redeemable for rewards. Highlights include: Mystical Scrolls and Summoning Stones to expand your Monster rosters Mana Stones & Energy to keep progression rolling Devilmons to max out your Monsters' Skills



