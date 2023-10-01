Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fossil Games, Hound Picked Games, Sunshine Manor

Sunshine Manor Is Coming To Consoles This Week

After having already been released on PC, Hound Picked Games will be releasing Sunshine Manor for all three major consoles this week.

Indie game developer Fossil Games and publisher Hound Picked Games have given their new retro horror adventure game Sunshine Manor a release date for consoles. This freaky little b-bit horror game has been out for a couple of years, bringing absolute terror and blood-soaked insanity to players as you play a young woman who has been challenged to stay the night in the titular manor, only to discover the horrors within. The game will arrive on all three major consoles on October 6, 2023.

"Ada is a reluctant adventurer who accepts the challenge to spend a night in the infamous haunted Sunshine Manor and encounters ghosts, demons, and other blood-soaked horrors, along with quirky characters, unique challenges, and a cute but eerie atmosphere. Travel between the mortal and demon realms, outwit the evil Shadow Man and solve devious puzzles while exploring the mansion. Enjoy stunning hand-drawn pixel art graphics and an 80s-inspired soundtrack that combine perfectly to create a hauntingly thrilling experience. Uncover the mansion's dark secrets and step into a captivating journey that blends horror, comedy, and a sprinkling of retro charm."

"Sunshine Manor is a thrilling game where you take on the role of Ada McReady, who finds herself unexpectedly trapped in an eerie haunted house while out on a Halloween adventure. As you explore the manor, you'll encounter ghosts, demons, and a host of other spooky creatures, all while utilizing unique psychic powers. Your ultimate goal is to banish evil entities that threaten your life and uncover the mysteries that lie within the walls of the manor. Beware of The Shadow Man, who could be around the very next corner, watching and waiting. With its captivating storyline and immersive gameplay, Sunshine Manor is a must-play for fans of horror and mystery games."

An original 1hr 22m atmospheric soundtrack written exclusively for the game.

Sinister outrageously weird story that builds to the events of the infamous Camp Sunshine massacre!

Beautiful hand-drawn 8-bit-esque pixel art in the retro mold.

Inspired by classic horror movies of the 1980s and beyond.

Deviously devised a linear story to constantly uncover secrets and build an understanding of the Sunshine Universe and Sunshine Manor.

