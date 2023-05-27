Sunshine Shuffle Will Arrive On Nintendo Switch On May 31st Sunshine Shuffle finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch as it will come to the console at the end of the month.

Indie game developer and publisher Strange Scaffold confirmed this week that they will release Sunshine Shuffle for the Nintendo Switch on May 31st, 2023. The game kind of got delayed due to the content, as it was pointed out on social media that Nintendo may not have been too keen on a game that talks about a crew of robbers who then gamble their stolen money. But it looks like the content issues have been cleared up so we'll see the game at the end of the month. Enjoy the launch trailer below!

"Sunshine Shuffle is a narrative poker adventure featuring talking animals with criminal pasts and adorable outfits! Play Texas Hold 'Em with the remaining members of the 'Morning Shift', a group of working-class creatures turned would-be Robin Hoods who crossed the Fishie Mob, and mostly lived to tell the tale. Unravel the story of how the largest bank on the Eastern Seaboard was robbed in a single afternoon as you play. Win hands to earn tokens and decorate the S.S. Sunshine with new light fixtures, chairs, card decks, and more. And try to boogie to the game's vibrant, wiggle-inducing original ska soundtrack as you stare into the cold eyes of a 12-year-old kitten with nothing left to lose."

A fusion of poker and narrative adventure, with a story that unfolds as you play!

Deep neo-noir story told with style, care, and the pain of hindsight.

Unlockable conversations that further reveal the story of the Morning Shift, and their lives before and after forming the infamous heist crew.

Rewards for careful strategy that let you decorate the S.S. Sunshine your way; with plastic skeletons and fish bowls and a dice-themed carpet; as the universe intended.

Original ska soundtrack from acclaimed musicians Skatune Network and RJ Lake!

A seadog with an eyepatch named Fidelius.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!