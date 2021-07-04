Super Animal Royale Launches Brand New Summer Event

Even though the game is in Early Access, Super Animal Royale is currently running a brand new summer event for you to play. With the recent update to the title, Modus Games launched a new summer competition simply titled Super Summer Royale. The event will run all the way to July 20th, as you'll have a chance to collect fruit baskets and obtain eight different summer-themed items in the game. Once the event is over, those items are gone and can't be collected again. We got the rundown of how the event will play out for you below, and the patch notes can be found here.

The game's Super Summer Royale event has begun, packed with new content for fans to enjoy. Play now on Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access. This limited summer event will be live until July 20, so get in on the fun while there's still time. Collect fruit baskets to earn 8 new limited-edition summer rewards as well as 17 returning items from previous Summer Royale events. The event also introduces brand-new summer animals – the Super Dragonfruit Wolf and Super Avocado Sloth – that can be obtained in the Research Lab using DNA. If you travel to the southern shorelines of the island, you'll now also find beach balls that you can and should kick. Just try not to get…you know…killed…while you're playing beach soccer. All this and more is available in the Super Summer Royale event. 8 new 2021 summer items: Beach Sunglasses

Blue Striped Umbrella

Blue Beach Hat

Starfish Visor

Message in a Bottle

Sandcastle Gravestone

Beach Party Sarong

Beach Party Outfit We've also brought back the summer-themed music at the Welcome Center fountain and added two brand new Super Animal breeds to the Research Lab in time for summer: Super Avocado Sloth

Super Dragonfruit Wolf