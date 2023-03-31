Super Animal Royale Launches Season 7 With New Content Modus Games dropped a ton of new content into Super Animal Royale this week as they kicked off Season 7 this past Tuesday.

Modus Games launched a new update for Super Animal Royale this week, both bringing a bunch of content in and launching Season 7. This season focuses on health for some reason and wants you to stay healthy and fit, especially in your eating choices. Which includes a brand-new Super Lemurs, Super Healthy Pass, and the sprawling Health Juice Factory location that is full of crabs, conveyor belts, and a lethal fruit press. We got the rundown of everything in the season below as it is now live.

"With all-new Super Animals, map locations, the Respawning Day Event and more, you'd better be in tip-top shape if you hope to take on the competition. This season, Super Animal Royale's more than 9 million players have their plates full of healthy, nourishing choices to fuel the fight."

Super Lemurs expand the royale's primate posse with 6 unique breeds.

The Super Healthy Pass celebrates the many ways to stay super healthy with 49 tiers of fruit and health-themed items, plus the new Mini Lemur pet and Aerobics emote.

The Health Juice Factory, farm and tasting room are open for business.

Ride functioning conveyor belts through a factory fully operated by crabs and see how Health Juice is made (but be careful to avoid the industrial-sized juice press).

The three-week Respawning Day Event kicks off today and celebrates Super Animal World's lab-grown cloning technology with cosmetics to collect, eggs to hunt and three new additional festive Super Animal breeds: Super Bilby Bunny, Super Tailed Frog and Super Chipmunk.

The event runs until April 18 at 10am PT.

The new Photo Booth feature allows players to place, pose and photograph their favorite Super Animals in layered scenes and export images, GIFs and MP4s of them and their friends.

Store more Super Health Juice with the Super Juicer Powerup, which can turn items like mushrooms and coconuts into portable Health Juice.