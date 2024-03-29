Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Super Battle Polycars, Yooper Game Studios

Super Battle Polycars Will Be Released On PC This June

Yooper Game Studios have confirmed they will release Super Battle Polycars in late June, as a free demo of the game is available now.

Indie game developer and publisher Yooper Game Studios confirmed this week that they will release Super Battle Polycars for PC via Steam this June. The team has already released a demo for players to give the game a shot, and has announced they will be a part of the Midwest Gaming Classic for you to check out from April 5-7. But now we know the full version of the game will be release don June 27, 2024. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer above

Super Battle Polycars

Take the wheel solo or with your friends in this old-school vehicle combat game with a modern MOBA twist! Fight for victory alongside your teammates in our MOVA (Massive Online Vehicle Arena) mode, or put your driving skills to the test in the arena for an all-out deathmatch! DRIVE the fastest, DESTROY the competition, and DOMINATE. Take to the arena in the MOVA to control your team's lanes, fight for XP in the jungle, and destroy the enemy nexus to win! Or join your team within the Deathmatch arena to be the last group standing! Feel like a loner? No worries! All game modes support solo queue alongside the Free-For-All Deathmatch option.

Equip each Polycar with multiple unique abilities and items to survive against your foes! Make your way through the battle pass or browse the in-game store to outfit your Polycar with the latest and greatest fashion items, paint jobs and hats! Your HUD speedometer is also customizable, and don't forget to slap on a custom license plate for your rig. Don't worry, nothing in the battle pass or shop is pay-to-win. All future Polycars, abilities, and items will be free with each content update. Take to the skies or hit the pavement with full arcade driving physics powered by Unreal Engine 5! Drift, accelerate, glide around your opponents, lay down suppressive plasma fire, or rain down an orbital strike from above. DOMINATE the competition.

