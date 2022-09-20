Super Buff HD IS Coming To PC & Consoles In 2023

Digerati Games and indie developer Buffcorp announced they'll be bringing Super Buff HD to consoles and PC in 2023. This is a skate-surf FPS title that will have you running down a mostly-solo campaign in which you'll blast your way through several ridiculous levels of weird enemies. This game looks like Adult Swim and Quake had a child that dropped out of high school and is getting a GED while working at a record shop. It's not perfect, but it's living its best life! Enjoy the trailer as we now patiently wait to see when this game will be released.

Dash, bounce, grind, blast, shred, shoot, and soar through a fever dream world of unhinged weirdness. Defeat all the buff dudes. Get a high score. Be a winner. Home for dinner. MOBILITY TO MAKE YOU FEEL SUPER POWERED: Levels are playgrounds you can jump, shred, and bounce all over. Grind between rails. Body-surf on enemies. Use water jets, trampolines, poop fountains and pretty much anything to launch yourself heavenwards for huge air.

MIGHTY WEAPONS TO KEEP THE BUFF AT BAY: Choose from a modest armory of killy toys, each with dual firing modes and unique functionality. From a trusty hammer that always makes its way back to you no matter how far you throw it, to a revolving potato cannon with backup basketball bombs.

A WORLD OF POOP AND PURE IMAGINATION: Your battle against the buff takes place across 20+ levels of strangeness. Levels are variously and hilariously themed, such as mushroom, street, dinosaur-cowboy, sci-fi, mall, and sewage (don't fall in the brown stuff).

HIGH SCORES FOR SELF-GRATIFICATION: Measure the success of your buff-battering performances by racking up ker-azy high scores. Build and keep your multiplier going for even higher scores. Pull on your big boy pants and put some thunder in your number.

TOTALLY NUTS, OVER BUFFED BOSSES: Face off against a freakshow of good and pumped boss dudes. Topple a tower block with bulging biceps. Smack down a sword-wielding trashcan titan. Make mincemeat out of a belly-flopping mushroom king.