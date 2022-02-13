Super Dungeon Maker To Launch In Early Access This Week

Indie publisher Rokaplay announced that their upcoming game Super Dungeon Maker will be coming to Steam Early Access this week. Developed by Firechick, this is no ordinary adventure or RPG title, as you will be dictating the dungeons you choose to go through. You will pick however many of everything you want to take on, including levels, enemies, secret rooms, traps, items, hidden objects, and more. What's more, you'll have the ability to build your own dungeons and load them up online for others to check out and attempt to beat. No word as to when a full version of the game will come out, but you'll be able to play it in Early Access starting on February 15th, 2022.

While Super Dungeon Maker doesn't sport a "traditional" single-player campaign, its story goes like this: long ago, when the bird goddess created the land, she left behind mysterious eggs containing magical artifacts that her disciples would use to enrich their lives for generations. To honor and protect these artifacts, the ancient birds built great temples and dungeons. Over time, the knowledge of the artifacts was lost; however, new generations carried on the tradition of building new dungeons and exploring old ones. In the game, you'll take on the role of Fink, a small yet brave chicken whose courage instills in them the honorable task of clearing dungeons and creating new ones — should the occasion call for it. DM Extraordinaire: In the dungeon, your creative prowess is limitless; place as many enemies, floors, secret paths, perilous traps, special items, and hidden objects as your heart desires. Just remember: the reward makes it worthwhile, but the challenge is what keeps them coming back.

A Dungeon of Pure Imagination: With so many ways to customize dungeons, there's no telling where you'll get swept off to! Careful dungeon design means not only well-placed traps and enemies, but enchanting environments, too! Choose between dungeon biomes like forest, desert, and castle — or even complex combinations of them all!

Accessible Adventuring: Unlike other level editors and sandbox games with significant learning curves, Super Dungeon Maker is optimized for both controller and mouse + keyboard play, making it easy for anyone of any skill level to jump in and start creating. Its simplistic UI and easy-to-learn instructions make Super Dungeon Maker an easy choice for fledgling creators and pro designers alike.

Dungeons Anonymous: Once you've unleashed your deadly dungeons upon the world, it's advised to collect feedback from your victims…erm…players…in order to perfect them and keep them of the highest quality. Earn a reputation and keep adventurers coming back to your divine creations!