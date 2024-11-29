Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: child's play, Super Excidium Event, Video Game Sage

Super Excidium Event Has Been Released For The SNES

Super Excidium Event has been released today for the SNES, with all proceeds from the game's sale going toward Child's Play

Indie game publisher Mega Cat Studios has released a brand-new retro-inspired title for the SNES, as players can get their hands on Super Excidium Event. This is a bit of a multi-resource title as the company has worked in partnership with Video Game Sage, r/Retrogaming, and the Retro Gaming Network Discord server for this special retro collaborative effort. The game is currently only available through Mega Cat Studios' online shop, with all proceeds going to Child's Play as part of a charity drive. We have more details about the game here, along with a trailer.

Super Excidium Event

For eons, cosmic guardians watched humanity with hope, marveling at our potential for greatness. However, as we shifted away from nature and towards destruction, their hope turned to dread. Now seen as a threat to the universe, they unleash their forces to restore balance. A chilling message from Mars heralds the Excidium Event, uniting a desperate humanity against the alien onslaught. Earth's last hope is a satellite stronghold with advanced weaponry, ready to repel the mysterious invaders and secure our planet's survival. Pilot the stationary satellite base in the middle of the screen through relentless alien waves that appear from the four sides. Wield a versatile weapon system that adapts to the enemy's relentless assault. Conquer diverse battlegrounds and face formidable bosses in a desperate fight for survival. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance. Will you rise as Earth's savior, or will the Excidium Event mark our extinction?

Super Excidium Event is a brand-new 16-bit fixed-screen shoot-'em-up. Set in deep space, this interstellar epic is a throwback to the glory days of arcade gaming that's sure to soothe the itchiest of trigger fingers. As intrepid space pilots soar across perilous alien terrain and master the game's unique four-way weapons system, they'll trade shots with deadly swarms of enemy ships and a bestiary of epic bosses hell-bent on reducing your sweet starfighter into a sad puff of space dust.

