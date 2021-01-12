Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Gets A New Trailer

After teasing it yesterday, Nintendo released a new trailer this morning for Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. The new version of the classic game will be coming out on February 12th, bringing with it some interesting improvements and some new content. But that's not all as Nintendo also revealed a special Super Mario 35th Anniversary version of the Nintendo Switch, which you can see below, along with multiple accessories all clad in the plumber's traditional red and blue garb. You can read more about that below and check out the latest trailer for the game at the bottom.

This special edition hardware will be available through select retailers beginning Feb. 12 at a suggested retail price of $299.99. It includes red Joy-Con controllers with blue straps, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red Nintendo Switch dock and a red Nintendo Switch system – making this the first time the Nintendo Switch system itself will be available in a new color! It will also include a stylized Mario Red & Blue Edition Carrying Case and a screen protector to help protect the Nintendo Switch system when traveling through Warp Pipes or anywhere else life's adventures may lead. "We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we're delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures."