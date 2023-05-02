Super Mega Baseball 4 To Be Released This June The latest entry in the Super Mega Baseball series will be coming this June, as EA Sports have refined the silly but serious sports title.

EA Sports have revealed their latest baseball game on the way as we will be getting Super Mega Baseball 4 for PC and consoles this June. The team has brought back the silliness as well as the refined gameplay of a baseball title that doesn't take itself too seriously, as you get the experience o playing in a league and going for the title with all original teams and ballparks. Plus, a few surprise players as real-world players such as David Ortiz, Jose Bautista, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron make their appearance as players on various teams. You can read more about the game below and see the teaser trailer as it will be released on June 2nd, 2023.

"Super Mega Baseball is known for its signature humorous style and immersive gameplay and the new game delivers the biggest and best parts of baseball with an array of new features across foundational modes like Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues."