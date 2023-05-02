Super Mega Baseball 4 To Be Released This June
The latest entry in the Super Mega Baseball series will be coming this June, as EA Sports have refined the silly but serious sports title.
EA Sports have revealed their latest baseball game on the way as we will be getting Super Mega Baseball 4 for PC and consoles this June. The team has brought back the silliness as well as the refined gameplay of a baseball title that doesn't take itself too seriously, as you get the experience o playing in a league and going for the title with all original teams and ballparks. Plus, a few surprise players as real-world players such as David Ortiz, Jose Bautista, Babe Ruth, and Hank Aaron make their appearance as players on various teams. You can read more about the game below and see the teaser trailer as it will be released on June 2nd, 2023.
"Super Mega Baseball is known for its signature humorous style and immersive gameplay and the new game delivers the biggest and best parts of baseball with an array of new features across foundational modes like Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues."
- Baseball Legends: Over 200 baseball legends are integrated across Super Mega Baseball 4, alongside beloved Super Mega Baseball characters. Play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft, a new feature that allows you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster.
- New Platforms & Cross-Play: Super Mega Baseball 4 is expanding to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time, including all-important cross-play in Pennant Race and Online Leagues on new platforms, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Top Community Requests: From the brand-new Shuffle Draft deckbuilding-inspired feature, to expanded player traits and a new team chemistry system that add a new layer of strategy; dozens of fan-requested upgrades – automatic walks and runners, two-way players, expanded bullpens, customizable free agent pools, and more – combine to add new gameplay depth.
- Visuals: Experience authentic, cinematic baseball, powered by new cameras, cutscene animations, and lighting provides a true-to-life environment in every stadium.
- Audio: New crowd, voiceover, and foley audio give audio throughout the game a big upgrade from home plate to the bleachers. Plus, players will be immersed in the sounds of baseball with an all-new soundtrack with licensed and original music.