Super Mini Mart Receives New Gameplay Explainer Video

Indie publisher Those Awesome Guys and developer Blazing Panda have released a new trailer for their new game Super Mini Mart. The video is short, but it goes into some quick details that you'll need to know as you're getting a brief explanation about the gameplay. The basic essentials you'll need in order to figure out the best way to put together your store and bring in the customers you need to expand and thrive. You can check out the trailer down below, along with some additional notes on the game from the team, as they are still currently planning a release sometime in Spring 2023 for PC.

"Super Mini Mart is a charmingly carefree single-player management game in which you are tasked with handling all the day-to-day activities of an up-and-coming convenience store. In this soothing setting, players will be tasked with managing products, creating promotions and fulfilling the needs of every unique customer that walks through their door, all with the aim of making their mart the best in town! All in all, Super Mini Mart represents a more cozy take on the often stressful management genre, complete with charming pastel aesthetics and surroundings that are sure to secure a non-stop spot in players' hearts.

A vibrant yet laid-back world, filled with the kind of pleasant activities that'll allow players to remain stress-free even when lagging a bit behind.

A mini-universe densely populated with unique characters that lead up to soulful stories and memorable interactions.

From food stuffs to apparel, the game provides a multitude of shop items, each with their designated requirements and mechanics.

Super Mini Mart relies on natural interactions and intuitive controls to encourage hassle-free gameplay in a highly interactive world.

Come for the charming 3D aesthetic, stay for the wholesome gameplay and heartfelt interactions."