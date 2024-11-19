Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Reveals 2.0 Update

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has revealed a ton of new content coming to the game with the 2.0 Update and new DLC packs

Article Summary Discover massive 2.0 Update for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble with exciting new features and improvements.

Battle your friends in the new Super Punchy Brawl multiplayer mode with boosted boxing gloves and epic fights.

Challenge yourself with updated Adventure Mode and thrilling Ultimate EX stages for expert players.

Unlock Godzilla and Hatsune Miku DLC characters, plus a Nijisanji costume set, all arriving November 26.

SEGA has revealed the finer details of the massive 2.0 Update coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, along with some fun DLC content. First off, the team revealed that players will be getting Godzilla and Hatsune Miku DLC packs, which will be paid DLC and will arrive next week individually starting on November 26 through the Nintendo eShop. Next, the game is getting a massive new update as the 2.0 Update will drop on the same date with a couple new modes, improvements, and more for free. We have more details about all of the content below.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 2.0 Update

Super Punchy Brawl is a new multiplayer game that will be added to Battle Mode as part of the 2.00 update. Here, players can send their opponents flying by knocking them off the map with a big boxing glove! Players can use panels scattered around the stage to buff their boxing gloves up to two times to make punches even stronger, increasing the amount of damage caused. They can also store damage from an opponent's punch up to two times – the more damage stored, the easier it is to knock opponents away. The player with the most points at the end of the round wins! Furthermore, a new stage has been added to the existing Banana Hunt game.

Adventure Mode has received various updates to enhance players' journey in finding the Legendary Banana in the 2.00 update, including a fun set of new rules, including:

Time Attack will now include a new Banana Bonus option where the players can collect bananas to reduce their overall time.

The No Miss Challenge tests players to see how far they can survive in Adventure Mode with only one life.

Super Speed makes players' balls roll even faster. Don't fall off the Stage!

Step into the world of your character with Monkey See, where players can see the world from inside their ball!

The bravest monkeys can show their skills with even more difficult courses in Ultimate EX stages.

Godzilla and Hatsune Miku DLC Characters

Smash through the competition as Godzilla, the mighty King of the Monsters, or party as the cheerful virtual singer Hatsune Miku, ready to share her love for music with the world. As noted, both will be available for purchase as playable guest DLC characters on November 26! Players can wreak destruction on fellow players as Godzilla, with banana pickups replaced by trains, or groove through various stages as Miku, collecting musical notes in lieu of bananas.

Nijisanji Costume Available for Download

For the Virtual YouTuber fans out there, a "Nijisanji Ukiuki Cup Outfit Set" – which includes a Nijisanji Ukiuki Cup logo t-shirt, monkey ball with the Nijisanji Ukiuki Cup logo emblazoned on it, and costume inspired by Saegusa Akina from Nijisanji – will be released on November 26 as a free download on the Nintendo eShop!

