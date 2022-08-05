Super People To Hold Final Beta Test & Tournament Later This Month

Wonder Games announced today they will be holding one final beta for their game Super People, along with a new tournament with a prize pool. The final beta test is currently scheduled to run from August 17th-31st, with a major Super Tournament set to run for all players who wish to compete in it. Tournaments will open every day at the schedule we have pasted down for you down at the bottom, as you will be forced to compete as duos in this event. You'll be able to check your Tournament region in the bottom right of the game lobby to see who is available so you can party up. For the first three days, everyone at all levels are welcome to participate; however, on the fourth day moving forward, players can only participate if they are Level 7 and higher. You can read more about the tourney below.

The Super People final beta reflects feedback received from players during the alpha and closed beta tests earlier this year and late last year. The current version of the game includes major fixes and improvements including an updated crafting & farming system, improved game UI and a strengthened security system. In addition, new features have been added to the final beta including: a user assistance system to help new players, training grounds for practicing and brand-new shield-wielding Titan class. An updated customizing system will also include skins of popular influencers to allow players to better express their individuality.

Tournaments will consist of qualifiers, group stages, and finals. Players will obtain seed points by participating in the tournament matches, and the accumulated number of seed points will determine who makes it through to the next round. A maximum daily prize pool of $75,000 will be up for grabs across all regions each day with the total amount varying according to the number of participants. The duo who comes first in the final round will be declared the final winners and take home the prize!