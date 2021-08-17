Super Saiyan 4 Focus Dominates Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our first selection here, we see an intense focus on Super Saiyan 4.

Here, we have three cards that look a hell of a lot like the new style of Special Rares that debuted in Cross Spirits. That isn't a complaint, either. I love the simple, iconic poses here that let the character design speak for itself. These are going to be cards that you're going to really hope for in those Special Anniversary packs that include foil versions of cards from the set. The gold here looks absolutely insane, with similar quality to the SRs and SPRs from the set.

This Super Saiyan 4 focus seems to continue from Cross Spirits as well. In that set, we saw the Dragon Ball Super Card Game make Chase Cards out of Super Saiyan 4 Bardock and Gogeta. Now, we see another Gogeta, but this time he's joined by the Super Saiyan 4 versions of the two iconic Saiyans that must fuse to make him come to fruition: Goku and Vegeta.

Stay tuned tomorrow for a reveal of another focus of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game's Special Anniversary Box 2021: Goku Black from DBS's Future Trunks Saga. Also, as we get closer to the release of the set, you can expect openings and reviews of the products.