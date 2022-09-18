SuperPower 3 Will Be Released In Early October

THQ Nordic has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel SuperPower 3 will be released in early October for PC. This is basically the game for those who wish to fulfill their dream of being a megalomaniac in the middle of a James Bond film as you have convinced yourself that you can run the world a lot better than those in government and the military. You will be solving conflicts in various locations with a variety of solutions that, up until then, no one thought could ever happen on that level. Will you change history for the better or not? You'll find out when the game drops on October 7th, 2022.

The long-awaited installment to the SuperPower series, SuperPower 3 is a mix of strategical and managerial elements and is the most complete and accurate geopolitical simulation game to date. This iteration brings modern graphics, present-day military hardware, and technology, as well as an improved EHE/AI technology for a tailor-made experience for every playstyle. The wide variety of approaches to the game gives you unprecedented freedom! You can focus on the big picture, like planning out entire wars, or on the smallest details imaginable. The whole planet will be watching your actions and the decisions you make will play out in front of your very eyes. SuperPower 3 takes place whenever and wherever you want it! You can choose to play any nation on the planet. Scenarios are based on real-life events and are equipped with actual data. Try to govern your country to the best of your abilities either on your own or with friends in multiplayer mode. Global theater of an accurate reproduction of the entire world including 194 playable countries

Expansive strategy and dozens of scenarios based on real-life events

Real data, analyzed and made for gameplay purposes

Character creation with almost every nationality, religion, and typical attire available in real life

High replayability due to no official end to the game

Mod friendly architecture to create your own unique scenarios