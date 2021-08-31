Supreme Kai Of Time Returns In Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its Special Anniversary Box 2021. The box will include 96 cards in total with 35 guaranteed cards from the Special Anniversary Set with each card including a double, two five-card Special Anniversary Packs featuring foil versions of cards from the set, for Vault Power-Up Packs with four cards each, one of four Anniversary 2021 sleeves, and one of four Storage Box Anniversary 2021 designs. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards from this special set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective. In our next selection here, we focus on the fan-favorite character, the Supreme Kai of Time.

The Supreme Kai of Time, or Chronoa, is a major character in the expanded Dragon Ball universe. She shows up in the promotional manga and anime and Dragon Ball Online, but she is likely best known for her prominent role in the Xenoverse series. In the first Dragon Ball Xenoverse, she teams up with Future Trunks and the player (Future Warrior) for the Time Patrol. This role as well as her unique character design in both her base form and transformed state (her Time Power Unleashed form) have led to some of her cards becoming quite popular. She is featured on the chase card of one of the more recent sets, Vicious Rejuvenation. The card, "Supreme Kai of Time, Space Unraveler," holds a current market value of $281.58. That card is one of three SCRs (or, Secret Rares) in the set and is by far the most valuable and coveted in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game fanbase Thankfully, these 2021 Anniversary cards won't be nearly as difficult to come by.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game 2021 Anniversary Box comes out in September 2021.