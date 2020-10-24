Surgeon Simulator 2 Now Has A Team-Based Competitive Surgery Update

Bossa Studios is now putting you and your friends to the test in the latest Surgeon Simulator 2 update with team-based competitive surgery! Now you and three others can compete against each other in teams to cure your patients. Or at least, try to leave them better than when they came in, if at all possible. Like a morbid version of Double Dare, a red team and a blue team will compete in multiple challenges, including operating on a patient together, in order to see who the best surgical team is. You can read more about the additions below along with a trailer to show you how the competition will go.

"Surgeon Simulator 2 has created competition among players and real surgeons alike," said Henrique Olifiers, Bossa Studios' Gamer-in-Chief and CEO. "We saw a prime example of this last week when over 20 medical professionals at Grimsby Hospital undertook a heart transplant speedrun within Surgeon Simulator 2. We've created this content update so players everywhere, be they real doctors or not, can enjoy the thrill of competitive surgery without risking any lawsuits. Good luck to everyone who dives in, and may the best surgeon win!" The Surgical Showdown update features the following new challenges: Run For Your Money: It's raining cash! Bounce off the trampolines to catch as many falling coins as you can, before slotting them into your pachinko machine. Who can deposit the most coins before the time runs out?

Pulse Racer: Grab that bonesaw. Mop your brow. And race to heal more Bobs than the other team! This is pure and unrelenting speed-based surgery.

The Bob-stacle Course: A 2v2 obstacle course, but with surgery at the… ahem, heart of it. No mud. All blood!

Arms Race: Good ol' fashioned, team-based dismemberment. Rip off Bob's limbs and shoot them in the goals to score. Go on, break a leg!

Balls to the Wall: Race to grab the giant balls before navigating a series of obstacles to shoot them into your goal. First team to score 3 wins!

Hide and Shriek: Can you outwit the other team by hiding a series of objects in a place they'll never find? Find out in this quickfire game of hospital hide-and-seek.