Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Popagenda, Surmount

Surmount Has Been Given An Earlier Release Date

Popagenda confirmed that Surmount will be getting an earlier release date, as we'll see the game on PC and Switch in early May.

Article Summary Surmount's release moves up a week, launching on May 2 for PC and Switch.

This physics-based platforming adventure offers both solo and co-op gameplay.

Climb Mount Om, customize your character, and enjoy a mix of levels and procedurally generated challenges.

Featuring music by Ryan Yoshikami and audio design by Rumsklang.

Indie game publisher Popagenda, along with developers Indiana-Jonas & Jasper Oprel, confirmed that Surmount will be coming out earlier than expected. Originally the game was slated to be released on May 9, but as of this week, it has been pushed up to be released on May 2. We have the latest trailer for you here with the new date and updated info, as the game will be put on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Surmount

Surmount is a free-flowing, physics-based platforming adventure where you'll experience the joys of mountain climbing. Make your perilous ascent through the various handcrafted and procedurally generated challenges of Mount Om, all the while following a silly story with eccentric folks along the way. Master your own unique style of climbing either alone or with a friend, upgrade and customize your climber to stand a better chance, and maybe, just maybe, you'll be the first ever to reach the top! Surmount is a collaboration between Jasper Oprel (he/him) and Indiana-Jonas (he/they). Jasper codes all the bits and bobs in the game, and Jonas drew and modeled everything that you can see in the game. Ryan Yoshikami supplies the music and the audio design is done by Rumsklang. Features:

An approachable physics-based climbing system that is endlessly replayable and not overly punishing

A mix of handmade levels and large procedurally generated areas to overcome.

On your way to the top of Mount Om, you'll meet a variety of eccentric characters, all with their own reason to journey to the top.

Unlock a variety of permanent and equipable items that will boost your stats.

Be the most fashionable climber out there by customizing your character's look.

Test your skills and compete with your friends in the Daily Mountain challenge!

Play alone or tethered to a friend in local co-op.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!