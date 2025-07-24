Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Barrel Smash Studios, Oceaneers

Survival-Crafting Colony Sim Oceaneers Plans For 2026

Oceaneers is coming to Early Access in early 2026, but not before the game gets a free demo and a public playtest this year

Article Summary Oceaneers is a survival-crafting colony sim set on floating islands in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world.

Players manage customizable survivors, build rafts, and face ocean dangers like sharks and harsh weather.

Early Access is planned for 2026, with a free demo and public playtest coming soon for eager players.

Research, crafting, expeditions, and uncovering mysteries are key to expanding and surviving in Oceaneers.

Indie game developer and publisher Barrel Smash Studios have revealed some new plans for their upcoming survival-crafting colony sim, Oceaneers. The team confirmed the game will be headed to Early Access, but the game won't arrive until early 2026. They also confirmed there will be a free demo on the way shortly (we're guessing for Steam Next Fest in October) as well as a public playtest. The news came with an all-new trailer showing off the current build of the game, which we have for you here.

Oceaneers

Oceaneers is a survival-management game with raft crafting and sinking islands. Inspired by games like Sheltered, you get to control a whole group of characters and manage them as they try to survive in a flooded post-apocalyptic world. Your "shelter" is a collection of islands precariously floating on the ocean that can grow and improve with a range of wonderfully primitive contraptions that can be researched.

Raft Crafting – Craft rafts that you can send on expeditions, and progress to craft even bigger rafts!

Craft rafts that you can send on expeditions, and progress to craft even bigger rafts! Island Buoyancy – Find more islands to bring back to your colony, build contraptions to increase their surface time and establish a colony that stays above water… most of the time.

– Find more islands to bring back to your colony, build contraptions to increase their surface time and establish a colony that stays above water… most of the time. Survivor Needs – Keep your survivors needs in check or they will lose resolve and leave our group. Food, drinkable water and keeping dry are just some of the challenges you will face.

– Keep your survivors needs in check or they will lose resolve and leave our group. Food, drinkable water and keeping dry are just some of the challenges you will face. Survival Mechanics – Explore, harvest, craft and research your way to more efficient production stations

– Explore, harvest, craft and research your way to more efficient production stations Ocean Dangers – Snappy sharks, angry crabs and food stealing seagulls. Maybe we can turn these threats to our advantage…

Snappy sharks, angry crabs and food stealing seagulls. Maybe we can turn these threats to our advantage… Explore – U ncover mysteries behind the old Float-Tech Corporation that produced the floating islands. Send out scout boats and full expeditions to key locations.

ncover mysteries behind the old Float-Tech Corporation that produced the floating islands. Send out scout boats and full expeditions to key locations. Character Creation – Customize the look and traits of your survivors, then put them to work gaining survival skills.

Customize the look and traits of your survivors, then put them to work gaining survival skills. Day/Night and Weather – Ocean critters aren't the only threat, storms and cold weather will challenge your colony.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!