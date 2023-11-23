Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Twin Sails Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Odinsoft, Survival: Fountain Of Youth

Survival: Fountain Of Youth Releases Reaping The Harvest Update

Twin Sails Interactive has released a new update for Survival: Fountain Of Youth, as players get a new region in Reaping The Harvest.

Article Summary Explore the Snake region with new predators and natural dangers in the latest update.

Try out enhanced farming with new crops and tools to enrich your survival experience.

Arm yourself with newly introduced firearms like pistols and flintlock guns.

Build the Stormbreaker ship, complete with crafting capabilities and storm immunity.

Indie game developer Odinsoft and publisher Twin Sails Interactive released a new update for Survival: Fountain Of Youth called Reaping the Harvest. This update will give players a new region to explore, new farming tools, upgraded firearms, new equipment sets, new books, and more. We have some of the details below, along with a new trailer, as the finer dev notes for the update can be found on the game's Steam page.

Survival: Fountain Of Youth – Snake Region

Here, vast territories that once were home to the Snake tribe sprawl beneath the skies. As you venture deep into these lands, prepare to battle not only new predators but also mighty forces of nature: chilling cold, howling winds, and heavy rains. Protection from malaria and sulfur gas will also come in handy. Be prepared to confront new predators. Condors may or may not attack you, but they'll definitely attack if there is a dead animal nearby. Sharp-toothed caimans will attack you regardless once you set foot on their beloved swamps. Hammerhead sharks will push you to the sea bottom… So, a lot of new friendly creatures are waiting to meet you! Sulfur deposits and Silver mines are essential for crafting firearms, but we also added Iron and Copper mines to the new region, as there is always a need for (m)ore.

Farming

Hope you have checked our recent Dev Diary post on Farms and already have your shovels prepared – those lush gardens won't cultivate themselves! By the way, with farming, we've also added several new plants to diversify your menu and wardrobe: Linen, Corn, Pumpkin, Tomato, Pepper, and Vanilla.

Firearms

It's time to stop running around with spears and arrows like a savage as we finally fully introduced firearms to the game. Requiring quite a number of resources, pistols, musketoons, and flintlock guns are ready to protect you from the dangers of the Snake region. Recharging takes some time, though; just keep it in mind.

Stormbreaker

The legendary ship that Natives used to reach Bimini Island is now in the game. Complete Shaman's side quest line to get the precious blueprint and craft this new addition to the ships' collection! Apart from the usual stuff, Stormbreaker also has useful crafting machines on board (adding with each tier): primitive barrel (tier 1), clay rainwater collector (tier 2), improved smelter (tier 3), and advanced chemistry workbench (tier 4). In one of the future updates, we'll also add storms to the game, which Stormbreakers will be immune to. What a ship to sail

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!