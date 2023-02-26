Survival: Fountain Of Youth Will Release In Early Access In 2023 Survival: Fountain Of Youth has been confirmed for release in 2023, as the game will come to Early Access on Steam.

Twin Sails Interactive and Odinsoft revealed this past week that Survival: Fountain Of Youth is coming to Steam's Early Access sometime this year. The news comes as Twin Sails has recently taken over as the publisher for the game, in which you play the lone survivor of a shipwreck set in the 16th-century Caribbean islands. You can check out the latest trailer below, as the team is aiming for sometime in Q2 2023.

"Dive into an open-world survival crafting experience as a shipwrecked member of Juan Ponce de Leon's historical expedition for the Fountain of Youth. Awaken on the shores of an uninhabited archipelago and get to work securing shelter, food, and water. Stave off hunger, thirst, and dangerous diseases while exploring uncharted environments, scouring for clues to the missing crew's location, and crafting weapons and tools to establish a base of operations. Combine myriad materials to assemble a wealth of useful items. Start with primitive bows, ideal for small game hunting, and eventually progress to powerful muskets strong enough to fight back against the archipelago's deadly predators. Lash wood together and build a simple raft capable of exploring nearby landmarks, and work tirelessly to eventually assemble a glorious Spanish schooner to patrol for secrets across the tropical paradise."

"Travel to different islands with sea vessels to seek out signs of fellow explorers, but be prepared for unexpected challenges. Assemble supplies before setting out on sea voyages and unlock new regions by either uncovering mapping notes abandoned by previous expeditions, referencing copper plaques hidden in ancient ruins, or crafting more technologically advanced vessels capable of longer trips. Plot a route and set sail on an epic journey full of ancient civilizations to explore, mysterious messages from missing crew members, and the clues tied to the secret of the fabled Fountain of Youth."