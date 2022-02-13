Survival Quiz City Releases Final Trailer Before Launch

Bandai Namco has released one last trailer for Survival Quiz City before they and developer Phoenixx Inc. release the game onto PC next month. Being touted as the ultimate game of survival and knowledge that also contains dinosaurs, you'll be doing a combination of battle royale races along with trivia to be the last dino standing against dozens of other players online. You can check out the trailer and more info on the game below as it will launch on March 4th, 2022.

Survival Quiz City is a multiplayer Survival Quiz Action game where only your smarts and skills will help you survive! Players answer questions and divide into two groups: the winners (correct answers) and the losers (incorrect answers). Fight as a team to win each round and survive to become the winner! Take a multiple choice quiz, racing to be one of the first to the correct answer! For those that answer the quiz correctly, you'll have access to the finest in loser-stopping weaponry! Earn money by pelting players trying to make it to the goal. Knock them off, slow them down – anything to keep them away from the prize!

If you answer incorrectly, make a mad dash through an obstacle course full of pits, pendulums, precarious platforms – all while being attacked by the other team! Reach the goal and you'll be rewarded with sweet, sweet cash to improve your avatar for the next round. At the end of each round coins will be awarded, which can be used to buy new weapons and abilities!

In between rounds, shop at the store for powerups and cosmetics! Fancy some extra speed? Spend that hard-fought cash on the latest in Survival Sneaker Technology! Want to upgrade your guns so you have a better chance of blasting players off the stage? Get that shiny new grenade launcher! Or perhaps you just want to look fly as you sprint past the other contestants? Trick out your avatar with different gear and accessories! Each round, the winners and losers in the quiz switch again and again, and as players are eliminated, try to be the last one standing!