Surviving Mars To Get New Expansion With Martian Express

Paradox Interactive announced there's a new expansion coming to Surviving Mars soon as they want you all to hop aboard the Martian Express. This coming Thursday, April 28th, the team will be releasing three new packages of content for the game, with the biggest one being Martian Express ($7), in which you'll be able to construct and guide train lines anywhere on the Red Planet's surface. Which ideally will make travel between colonies quick and seamless. The other two will be the Future Contemporary Cosmetic Pack ($5) which will give you the ability to dress up your colonies so they look a little more futuristic, and the Revelation Radio pack ($4) which adds 16 songs from four different artists, giving you roughly 70 minutes of music that you can listen to in the game or just chill out to at home in your spare time. We have more info on the first pack below.

With the Surviving Mars: Martian Express pack, gamers will be able to move their colonists and resources between stations facilitating access to far away domes and remote resource deposits. Other outside manned buildings will also be buildable near stations without needing a dome. Welcome commuters! – Build your stations anywhere on the map and help your colonists get to work and back. Click on the info panel to see their reason for traveling and make sure that everyone gets their seat. otherwise, they'll have to wait for the next train – and be frustrated, nobody likes to miss the train.

