Swirling Holos! Neo Genesis Pokémon Cards Hit Auction At Heritage

Man, there's nothing like a vintage holo when looking at Pokémon cards. The holo patterns used in these cards have gone through many eras. The originally starry pattern was used on the first sets, which was then replaced with the famous galaxy foil that Japan had already been using from the start that saw the card light up with beautiful orbs and, if you're lucky, a swirl. Since then, we have seen shattered glass foil, neon liney holos, a basic foil with no pattern, and now the sort of vertical bar pattern in modern Sun & Moon era sets. The most famous style, though, is that beautiful galaxy foil, which you can see on these Neo Genesis cards below. These cards are part of the Neo Genesis set, which famously focused on the Johto Pokémon introduced to the world of Pokémon in Generation Two. The entire Neo era is famous among Pokémon collectors for showcasing some of the best artwork in the history of the hobby. If you missed your chance at pulling these pack fresh and the idea of buying a slabbed card graded 10 is unfeasible for you, these beautiful cards right here from Heritage may be a perfect way to have a piece of Pokémon history in your collection at your own price.

Pokémon Unlimited Neo Genesis Set Rare Hologram Trading Cards Group of 3 (Wizards of the Coast, 2000) CGC Graded.

The Neo Genesis Set was released on December 16, 2000 and was the first expansion set that featured Pokémon from the Johto Region. This lot features Azumarill #2 (CGC Excellent 5), Jumpluff #7 (Ex/NM+ 6.5), and Meganium #10 (Excellent+ 5.5). Did we mention that all 3 cards are holographic? Well, they are! The artwork is done by Ken Sugimori and Atsuko Nishida. Not listed on the SMR Price Guide.

You can bid for these graded Pokémon cards now over at Heritage Auctions. For those looking to add these beautiful holos complete with glimmering swirls to their collection, I wish you the best of luck!