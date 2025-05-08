Posted in: Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: BrownDust2, GAMFSN Co., Goblin Slayer II

Goblin Slayer II & BrownDust2 Partner For New Collab

The anime Goblin Slayer II and the game BrownDust2 have come together for a unique collaboration, which will kick off this Thursday

Article Summary Goblin Slayer II teams up with BrownDust2 for an exclusive in-game collaboration event starting May 8.

Popular anime characters like Goblin Slayer, Priestess, and High Elf Archer join BrownDust2 for a limited time.

Seasonal events introduce unique bosses, 30 new battles, and special story-driven content with exclusive rewards.

Players can unlock free Goblin Slayer costumes, SR and UR gear, plus event-exclusive challenges and adventures.

Neowiz and GAMFSN Co. have partnered up for a new collaboration between two of their properties, as Goblin Slayer II and BrownDust2 have come together. Starting tomorrow, May 8, several characters from the anime will make their way into the game for a limited time, bringing a whole new set of events, challenges, rewards, and more. We have the finer details below and a trailer showing it all off for you here.

Goblin Slayer II x BrownDust2 Collaboration

The main event pack, "Goblin Slayer," invites players to explore a richly detailed world. The storyline follows the journey of novice witch Scheherazade as she partners with Goblin Slayer amid the goblin ruins, emphasizing themes of bravery and the significance of friendships. Priestess, High Elf Archer and Sword Maiden also make appearances. The seasonal events "Journey to Another World" and "Goblin Doomsday" will be released in succession. These events chart the adventures of Goblin Slayer and his team as they combat fiends within lush forests and ancient ruins.

In "Journey to Another World," players face off against the forest-dwelling boss Gronvar. Meanwhile, "Goblin Doomsday" pits players against the boss, Master of the Fiend Den, who has taken control of the Ancient Fiend Den, which has since become the goblin ruins. Each event includes 15 normal and 15 challenge battles, totaling 30 action-packed battles. New costumes for Goblin Slayer, Priestess, High Elf Archer and Sword Maiden will be released over time as an extra perk to mark the collaboration. The Goblin Slayer costume is available for free from Thursday, May 8, until Thursday, June 5. Players can also obtain SR exclusive gear for all characters (three types) and unique UR gear for Goblin Slayer (one type).

Originally based on a web novel and light novel written by Kumo Kagyu, Goblin Slayer II has surpassed 10 million copies sold across the series. The anime adaptation first aired in October 2018, with a highly anticipated second season following in October 2023. The series has earned widespread acclaim for its grounded, realistic take on fantasy storytelling and its rich cast of memorable characters.

