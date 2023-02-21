Swords Of Gargantua Will Be Re-Released In March Thirdverse announced that theyw ill be giving Swords Of Gargantua a re-release for both SteamVR and Meta Quest.

Developer and publisher Thirdverse announced they will be re-releasing Swords Of Gargantua for both SteamVR and Meta Quest. The move comes as the company's engineering team has completed the migration of the game's infrastructure to a new system, essentially making it perform better than before and giving them the ability to push updates easier. Along with this, the team has given the game a new offline mode for both experienced and new players to try out. Those who previously purchased the game will be given access automatically when the game relaunches on March 2nd, 2023.

"Swords Of Gargantua initially launched in 2019 and has been a fan favorite with high ratings and reviews over the years. In this relaunch of the game, players will continue to be able to play online in co-op with up to three other players and also now be able to play offline in single-player mode to practice their sword-combat skills. Additionally, a new sword will be offered that brings tremendous strength among the existing wide variety of weapons available, including one and two-handed swords, axes, maces, boomerangs, shields, and more."

Realistic VR Swordsmanship: Swing, stab, crush, and parry. Wield over 170 discoverable weapons and fight your way through 101 floors of enemies hell-bent on stopping you from reaching the colossal end-boss, Gargantua.

Swing, stab, crush, and parry. Wield over 170 discoverable weapons and fight your way through 101 floors of enemies hell-bent on stopping you from reaching the colossal end-boss, Gargantua. Rogue-lite Action: Each play-through gives different floor advancement choices along the way; play it safe, but it'll take more battles to reach the end, or skip to a deeper level and be cursed with major disadvantages and debuffs while fighting tougher enemies.

Each play-through gives different floor advancement choices along the way; play it safe, but it'll take more battles to reach the end, or skip to a deeper level and be cursed with major disadvantages and debuffs while fighting tougher enemies. Character Progression: Keep all the weapons, items, coins, and stat upgrades collected through each play permanently. Take excess weapons and combine them to make stronger versions to aid in progressively difficult battles.

Keep all the weapons, items, coins, and stat upgrades collected through each play permanently. Take excess weapons and combine them to make stronger versions to aid in progressively difficult battles. Co-op Multiplayer: Play with up to three other adventurers. Call the shots with native voice chat and defeat the mighty Gargantua.