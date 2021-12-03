Syberia: The World Before Has Been Pushed Back To 2022

Microids released a brand new announcement today for Syberia: The World Before as the game is getting pushed back. Originally the game was earmarked for a 2021 release, with the team only finalizing the original release date of December 10th back in August, But it appears that plans have changed as the company released the statement you see below confirming that not only will they not make that date, but that the game is getting pushed into 2022 with no clear release window beyond the idea it will come out in Q1.

They didn't really go into detail about what could be going on with the game, but considering how many titles have been pushed back due to the pandemic, we're guessing they fall right into the same category of needing more time to complete it rather than put out a product that needs dozens of patches at release. If you want to try the game out ahead of time to a degree, the prologue of Syberia: The World Before is available for free on Steam and GOG.

Initially scheduled for December 10th 2021 on PC, we've made a decision to push back the launch to Q1 2022. We soon will release more information about the exact release date. We are committed to releasing the best possible game offering an immersive adventure which will transport you and remain faithful to the universe of Benoit Sokal. It currently seems necessary to give ourselves a little more time to finalize the development in the best conditions. We are already very confident and eager to share with you the new adventures of Kate Walker. We are convinced that players will be enthusiastic about the next episode of the series. Without a doubt, Syberia: The World Before will be one of the major episodes of the Syberia series. We will make sure to provide you with regular updates.