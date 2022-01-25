Syberia: The World Before Soundtrack On Special Edition Vinyl

Syberia: The World Before soundtrack is being released by Decca Records on March 18, on a special edition 2-LP color vinyl. The soundtrack is composed by Emmy-winning and BAFTA-nominated composer Inon Zur and features Grammy-nominated piano soloist Emily Bear. The special edition vinyl soundtrack is also a collector's piece and features concept drawings by the late Syberia franchise creator Benoît Sokal.

The game, as described by the official trailer, takes place in Vaghen, 1937, and follows Dana Roze, a 17-year-old girl beginning a brilliant career as a pianist. However, shadows begin to appear over her future as the fascist threat of the Brown Shadow hangs over Europe, foreshadowing the dawn of the Second World War. The game also follows Kate Walker, in 2004, surviving and on a new adventure in search of her identity.

Although the music of Syberia: The World Before was composed to accompany the video game, it stands alone as a stunning and romantic suite for orchestra and solo pianists. The soundtrack features intricate, highly melodic orchestral music that transports the listener to a different world with each track.

Soundtrack composer Zur says, "I'm absolutely thrilled and proud to return to the magical and evocative world of Syberia for the third time. It is very personal to me since the story touches, in many places, the history of my own family. The amazing Benoît Sokal and the Microids team crafted a masterfully written story which I was so taken by, and the music came out from my deepest emotions. I really hope that my music will emotionally move the players as much as I felt when I was introduced to Syberia: The World Before."

Syberia: The World Before is the fourth installment in the cult adventure game series and releases on March 18, 2022, along with the soundtrack and special edition vinyl from Decca Records US.