Symbaroum Starter Set Will Be Released Mid-February 2021

Free League Publishing has announced they're releasing a starter set for the tabletop RPG Symbaroum in February. The set is basically designed to get people into the game with ease without a ton of explanation, while also giving the GM a place to kickstart an adventure with everything they need. The set will be released on February 16th, 2021, and include all of the items you see below. You can read up more on it here as the set will be sold for $40.

The Symbaroum Starter Set – Treasure Hunts in Davokar is written by Mattias Johnsson Haake and Mattias Lilja, with art by the critically acclaimed artist Martin Grip, all three co-creators of Symbaroum and also involved in writing, editing and illustrating for games such as Coriolis – The Third Horizon, Vaesen, Forbidden Lands and the official ALIEN RPG. The set contains everything needed to start playing, including two ready-made adventure sites, guidelines for creating treasure hunt adventures, a 64-page rulebook, a 64-page adventure compendium, a dice set, two double-sided full color maps and six printed character sheets with pre-made player characters. The Symbaroum Starter Set – Treasure Hunts in Davokar includes: A 64-page illustrated rule book, introducing the game's easy-to-learn and highly flexible ruleset along with its dark and mysterious game world.

A 64-page adventure compendium by (name), including two adventure locations for your players to explore and rules for designing adventures of your own.

The Symbaroum Bright Davokar Dice Set, with all the dice you need for combat, problem-solving and social challenges.

A double-sided map, with one side depicting the game setting at large, and the other the treasure-hunters' town of Thistle Hold.

A second double-sided map, showing the main locations of the two pre-made adventure landscapes, meant to be used at the gaming table.

Six character sheets, describing five readymade player characters and one mystical companion for you to play.

