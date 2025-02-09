Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: kendrick lamar, Synth Riders

Synth Riders Launches Kendrick Lamar Experience

Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE. - Synth Riders Experience has launched as an exclusive title for Apple Vision Pro, presenting his music in a new way

Article Summary Synth Riders debuts Kendrick Lamar experience on Apple Vision Pro with HUMBLE.

This exclusive launch coincides with Apple's gaming service, Apple Arcade.

Enjoy Kendrick's music interactively with spatial computing and no ads.

Unity and Kluge Interactive push immersive music boundaries with Lamar's iconic hit.

VR developer and publisher Kluge Interactive has added a brand new interactive experience to Synth Riders, as you can explore the music of Kendrick Lamar. Exclusive to Apple Vision Pro, this is an entirely different way to enjoy his catalog in the Synth Riders way, which will give you a virtual experience while enjoying his tunes. You can check out the trailer above to show off a little bit of it , and we have more info below.

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience

A launch title for Apple Vision Pro, Synth Riders was nominated as the best Spatial Computing Game for the Apple Design Awards. Following that, Kluge Interactive delivered the Current Waves Music Pack featuring chart-topping Apple Music artists such as Charli XCX, David Guetta, and Sia. The Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience will be available to all subscribers on Apple Arcade for Apple Vision Pro starting February 6, 2025. Apple Arcade is Apple's gaming subscription service that offers unlimited access to more than 200 incredibly fun games, featuring breakthrough benefits including no ads or in-app purchases, and one all-inclusive subscription offer with access for up to six family members.

"Everyone here at Kluge Interactive is excited for the upcoming launch of the Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience exclusively on Apple Vision Pro," says Kluge Interactive CEO Arturo Perez. "Being able to work with a song from Grammy, Emmy, Billboard, and BET award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar is an amazing opportunity. There's no better way to do it than with HUMBLE., one of his first — of many — Hot 100 number one hits."

"We're thrilled to see how teams like Kluge Interactive are pushing the boundaries of immersive experiences with Unity for Apple Vision Pro," said Steve Collins, CTO, Unity. "The Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE. – Synth Riders Experience exemplifies the incredible potential of spatial computing, seamlessly blending music, visuals, and interactivity to captivate the audience. It's innovative experiences like these that demonstrate how Unity developers can power the future of immersive storytelling and entertainment."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!