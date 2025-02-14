Posted in: Games, Nightdive Studios, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: system shock, System Shock 2, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster Drops New Details

The remaster of System Shock 2 has been renamed to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster, with a release date reveal coming soon

Article Summary System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster set to release later this year by Nightdive Studios.

Game's release date will be announced during the Future Game Show Spring Showcase on March 20, 2025.

Immerse in a rich story with new enhancements and multiplayer co-op on the FTL ship Von Braun.

Revisits the groundbreaking gameplay and storytelling that inspired a new generation of games.

Nightdive Studios made two announcements today when it comes to the upcoming remaster for System Shock 2, which will be arriving sometime later this year. The first piece of news is that they have renamed the game to System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster. The second piece of news is that they will officially reveal the game's release date around GDC 2025, as it will be announced during the Future Game Show Spring Showcase livestream on March 20, 2025. So we'll be waiting another month to get any real updates for this one.

System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster

It's the year 2114. As you awake from cryo sleep on the FTL ship Von Braun, you are unable to remember who or where you are… and something has gone terribly wrong. Hybrid mutants and deadly robots roam the halls while the cries from the remaining crew reverberate through the cold hull of the ship. SHODAN, a rogue AI bent on the destruction of mankind, has taken over, and it's up to you to stop her. Delve through the corridors of the derelict ship Von Braun and immerse yourself in the story-rich atmosphere and environment. Explore deck by deck and unravel the horrifying fate of the Von Braun and her crew.

The original System Shock 2 revolutionized storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay in the medium, inspiring a generation of titles to follow. It completely reshaped the way gaming audiences viewed the potential for storytelling in first-person games and went on to win over a dozen awards and "Game of The Year" recognitions.

Choose from 3 specialized branches of the military to utilize unique skills, weaponry, and paranormal psionic powers.

Upgrade and enhance your skills to improve hacking, weapon proficiency, and psionic abilities.

Discover cryptic audio logs, encounter ghostly apparitions, and conduct research to give you an advantage in combat and unlock exotic weapons and items.

Play with up to three friends in multiplayer co-op

