Posted in: Atari, Games, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: system shock, System Shock Remake

System Shock Remake Receives New Streamlined Update

System Shock Remake has been given a new update this week, streamlining a lot of things to help improve the game across multiple areas

Article Summary System Shock Remake receives Parity Patch v2.1 with major performance and stability upgrades.

Enhanced visuals and smoother gameplay across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

New patch adds improved controls, gyro aiming, and Joy-Con 2 mouse support for greater immersion.

Play as a male or female hacker while confronting SHODAN in this fully overhauled sci-fi classic.

Nightdive Studios and Atari have released a new update for System Shock Remake, improving the game across multiple platforms. Parity Patch v2.1 basically serves as an enhancement for the game in multiple ways, with slight improvements to stability, performance, graphics, and mroe. We have the notes from the devs below, as well as the all-new deep-tive video into the game for you to check out, as the update is now live.

Experience a Better System Shock With Parity Patch v2.1

With System Shock Parity Patch v2.1, players across all platforms can expect additional bug fixes and enhancements. Players on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 can expect stability, visual, and performance improvements across both versions. The Nintendo Switch version runs at up to 900p docked and up to 720p handheld, both with dynamic resolution and with a 30FPS performance target, while the Nintendo Switch 2 version runs at up to 1440p at 60fps when docked and 1080p at 60fps when handheld; players can additionally enjoy platform-specific features such as Joy-Con 2 mouse support.

System Shock Remake

System Shock is the fully-fledged remake of the groundbreaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created. Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity's destruction. Become fully immersed: shoot, brawl, crawl, climb, leap, and think your way through Citadel Station.

Unravel the chilling story of SHODAN's rise and explore the mysteries of Citadel Station, piecing together the truth in this atmospheric sci-fi world.

Face perilous traps, puzzles, and a legion of hostile and mutated creatures — created and controlled by the delightfully villainous SHODAN herself.

Up to 4K 60FPS visuals on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The console release features a newly reworked ending that upgrades the final confrontation with SHODAN!

Choose between a male or female-presenting Hacker protagonist.

Redesigned controls to support PlayStation and Xbox gamepads.

Improved gyro aiming and Joy-Con 2 mouse support add gameplay versatility for both controller and mouse and keyboard players

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