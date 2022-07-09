T3 Arena Receives Mid-Season Update With A New Character

Developer and publisher TapTap has released a new update for T3 Arena this week as they have added a new character, among other improvements. The game has officially received The Chemist as a new addition to the roster who brings with her a host of options that not everyone may be accustomed to dealing with. Such as a grenade launcher that will give you a longer, more explosive projectile to content with. Plus the ability to run around and heal, which doesn't quite make her a full medic, but it will give you an option to keep healing while also divvying out some damage. The game also got a number of quality-of-life improvements with this update and a few other changes. You can read about them below and see a trailer of the Chemist in action as the game is free to download and play on iOS and Android .

The Chemist enters the arena as T3 Arena's second healer character. Armed with her trusty grenade launcher, The Chemist's abilities range from healing fellow teammates and increasing damage to defeating enemies with grenades. With all the Chemist's range of abilities she can be vital to keeping the team alive while also damaging enemies to get one step closer to winning each match. The mid-season update also introduces the Club System, a highly requested feature that allows players to create and join guilds. New ultimate abilities have also been added to create a new layer of strategy. As this update makes way for season two in August, here's a full rundown of the mid-season update: Experiment with The Chemist, a brand new healer character.

Introducing the Club System to create and join guilds.

Unlock brand new character skins.

Four new 2nd ultimate abilities.

Brand new character voice overs.

Quality of life improvements including new leaderboards and being able to report players.