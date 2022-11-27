Tactical Folktale Game Howl Coming To PC & Switch Next Year

Indie developer and publisher Mi'pu'mi Games announced this past week that their next game Howl is coming to PC and Switch in 2023. The game has you playing as a lone deaf hero looking for the remedy to a plague that has swept the lands, as you'll attempt to brave the wilds and find one in this medieval turn-based tactical folktale. You'll need to strategize and utilize everything you have to make your way around, including using your weapons and your wits to plan up to six steps in advance against enemies you'll encounter. As you battle it out and set the stage for the attack, you'll also be crafting your own prophecy on one continuous piece of scripture during the fight. You can read more about the game below as we wait to see exactly hen it will be released.

"A sinister 'howling plague' has ravaged the land, turning all who hear it into feral beasts. You play a deaf hero plunging into danger in search of a cure. Alone in a world terrorized by a plague that turns people into wolves, you must use your weapons and your wits to survive, planning up to six steps in advance to outmaneuver your opponents. As you plot out your attack, you'll also craft your own prophecy, weaving a continuous piece of scripture during the fight. The visuals of Howl are created through 'living ink', a flowing art style that paints the story as you play. Carve your way through a dark fairytale world, fighting and writing to rid the lands of the plague."

Foretell the actions of your enemies in tactical, turn-based combat.

Beautifully illustrated in a unique, living ink art style.

Unlock and upgrade new skills like shadow step, exploding shot, and more.

Save villagers from the claws – or howl – of the wolves.

Play through 60 levels in four chapters.

Plot your route on the world map and pick your battles wisely.