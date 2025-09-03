Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesthetician Labs, Australia Did It, Mystic Forge, Rami Ismail

Tactical Reverse Bullet Hell Game Australia Did It Revealed

Get ready for Australia Did It, a game where they've blended multiple game genres into a title about delivering cargo by train

Article Summary Australia Did It is a tactical reverse bullet hell game set on a train in a drained Atlantic Ocean.

Deploy and merge units to defend cargo against endless waves of enemies on a deadly seabed journey.

Engage in explosive real-time battles, creating 1,500+ unique unit combinations across 30+ types.

Choose powerful Reward Cards after each station, customizing strategies for survival and victory.

Indie game developers Rami Ismail and Aesthetician Labs, along with publisher Mystic Forge, have revealed their latest game on the way called Australia Did It. This particular title feels like they took a dozen genres and put them in a blender, as you're getting a turn-based tower defense title with reverse bullet hell mechanics and strategy systems, all set on a moving train. Your job is to deliver cargo by any means necessary across what is essentially a drained Atlantic Ocean. Enjoy the reveal trailer here as the team are claiming it will be released sometime before the end of 2025.

Australia Did It

Set in a drained Atlantic Ocean basin following a mysterious catastrophic event, Australia Did It casts players as hired mercenaries defending a cargo train as it navigates through a monster-ridden drained seabed. Your mission? Escort precious cargo across this hostile terrain by holding off endless waves of enemies at every station. If the shipment arrives intact, we'll call it a win. Whether you survive or not.

Defend Your Station: Before the train departs, strategically deploy and position your limited units to hold off relentless waves of enemies. Think chess, but faster and with potentially explosive mistakes.

Before the train departs, strategically deploy and position your limited units to hold off relentless waves of enemies. Think chess, but faster and with potentially explosive mistakes. Evolve Your Units: Merge units on the fly to unlock 1,500+ combinations across 30+ unit types. Create ridiculously powerful new units or niche specialists. Experimentation is key….. just try not to blow yourself up.

Merge units on the fly to unlock 1,500+ combinations across 30+ unit types. Create ridiculously powerful new units or niche specialists. Experimentation is key….. just try not to blow yourself up. Survive The Reverse Bullet Hell: Once the train's moving, chaos begins. Engage in intense real-time battles where you become the Bullet Hell, mowing down thousands in sensory-overload shootouts. Remember, only the cargo's survival is mandatory.

Once the train's moving, chaos begins. Engage in intense real-time battles where you become the Bullet Hell, mowing down thousands in sensory-overload shootouts. Remember, only the cargo's survival is mandatory. Customize Your Strategies: After each successful station, choose from special Reward Cards that grant substantial perks and boosts. Craft unique builds by mixing cards with your evolving crew for creative new strategies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!