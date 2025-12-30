Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Legacy Forge, Numskull Games, Valor of Man

Tactical Roguelite Valor of Man Eyes Q1 2026 Launch

The new tactical roguelite game Valor of Man has a free demo available on Steam, as the team are looking to launch in early 2026

Build your party from 12 hero classes and master 700+ abilities, items, and artifacts for deep strategy

Enjoy D&D-inspired, turn-based combat and procedurally generated chapters for replayability

Experience 50+ enemy types, 10 difficulty levels, controller support, and evolving tactical gameplay

Indie game developer Legacy Forge and publisher Numskull Games have confirmed they're aiming to release Valor of Man sometime in Q1 2026. The team has had a demo available on Steam for a moment now, giving players a chance to experience the tactical roguelite for themselves while they keep working on it. But over the holidays they dropped a new trailer confirming they are aiming to have the game out sooner than expected. Enjoy the trailer here as we wait for more details on a launch date.

Valor of Man

Step into Valor of Man, a turn-based roguelite RPG set in a world torn by ruin and revelation. Build your party of four champions from 12 unique hero classes, each with distinct roles and playstyles. Master the art of synergy as you discover and combine over 700 abilities, items, and game-changing artifacts. Forge your strategy and prepare for the trials ahead. Choose your path through procedurally generated chapters, where every step holds a risk or a reward. Will you rest, take a chance, or press into the unknown? Each run brings new encounters and discoveries. The full truth of this world is revealed only to those who return again and again.

Combat is built around a D&D-inspired turn-based system where every action is a contest of strategy, timing, and a touch of risk. With limited action points each turn, you must carefully deploy hero skills and items to create powerful synergies. Find the right moment to strike and unleash devastating blows on key enemies when it matters most. With each run, unlock new hero classes, uncover legendary artifacts, powerful new gear and abilities. Ascend through 10 increasingly brutal Valor difficulties. In this roguelite journey, death is not the end. It is a step toward mastery. Enjoy short sessions designed for endless replayability. Whether you seek challenge, lore, or the thrill of perfecting your strategy, Valor of Man offers a rich and evolving journey. Every step brings discovery and mastery.

Tabletop-inspired tactical combat designed for replayable roguelite sessions

Unique reaction mechanic evolves the board with every attack

300+ abilities, 290 items, and 170 artifacts in the full game

50+ distinct enemies and nine unique boss fights

10 difficulty levels for escalating challenge

Controller and Steam Deck support at launch

