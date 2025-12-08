Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awaken Realms, Questline, Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon

Tainted Grail Reveals Its First Expansion "Sanctuary of Sarras"

Open-world RPG Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon has revealed its first expansion, Sanctuary of Sarras, set to be released next week

Indie game developer Questline and publisher Awaken Realms have revealed the first expansion for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, providing a first look at Sanctuary of Sarras. This is a paid DLC that introduces a new area shaped by the sea, as the entire environment is underwater. The DLC will also be released alongside a free patch with some improvements and new content on its own. We have more info here fromt he team, as well as the trailer, as it will all be released on December 15, 2025.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon – Sanctuary of Sarras

For six centuries, the fate of Sarras and its rebel crew has been shrouded in myth. Now, a hidden passage reveals a path into the past. In a completely new storyline, follow the trail of Nimue and the deserters who challenged King Arthur. Piece together the truth behind their disappearance and Merlin's horrible retribution.

Sanctuary Beneath the Waves: The Sanctuary of Sarras invites players into a brand-new realm shaped by the deep sea. Ancient structures rise from the ever-shifting currents, and forgotten paths pulse with the life of a submerged world. But try not to get charmed, as when you begin to explore the unknown, the true nature of Sarras starts to surface.

Sanctuary Beneath the Waves: The Sanctuary of Sarras invites players into a brand-new realm shaped by the deep sea. Ancient structures rise from the ever-shifting currents, and forgotten paths pulse with the life of a submerged world. But try not to get charmed, as when you begin to explore the unknown, the true nature of Sarras starts to surface.

The Sanctuary brims with around 15 hours of fresh content. Meet new characters, hear their stories, and decide whether to help them. Venture into over 20 meticulously crafted dungeons and interiors. Confront unique epic bosses and other new adversaries. Discover over 100 new pieces of equipment, from armor sets and weapons to rings, amulets, relics, spells, and more; each offering a new way to improve your character. Progression Altered: A new progression system transforms the usual journey through Avalon. The underwater enemies scale to your level, keeping every encounter tense. At the same time, sacred shrines you activate weaken foes and grant points to invest in three completely new, distinct skill trees. At any moment, choose which tree is active, reshaping your build on the fly to match your current needs.

