Tales From Candleforth Confirms Launch In Q1 2024

Tales From Candleforth has been confirmed to be released early next year, as Feardemic released a new trailer showing it off.

Article Summary Tales From Candleforth set for Q1 2024 release by Under the Bed Games.

Latest trailer unveils a dark fairy tale adventure with a forbidden book theme.

Follow Sarah's journey through occult mysteries and family secrets.

Experience a unique 2D hand-drawn world with folk horror elements and puzzles.

Indie game developer Under The Bed Games and publisher Feardemic revealed that Tales From Candleforth will arrive sometime in Q1 2024. In case you haven't seen this one yet, the game will have you playing through a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book to hide its contents from prying eyes. Now, the darkness from the book is bleeding its ink into the pages of the tales, twisting those stories to its liking. The news came with a brand new trailer, which you can check out at the bottom.

"Tales from Candleforth is a collection of fairy tales that were written on top of a forbidden book many years ago to hide its content. Years later, the dark text is bleeding out and onto the pages of the tales, mixing with them and twisting the stories. In this first tale, we'll meet Sarah, a 16-year-old girl that's left alone to run the family apothecary. Sarah's grandmother went missing a while ago, but one day, she finds clues that she might still be alive. As Sarah discovers new powers that only the women in her family can inherit, she adventures into a world of occultism, mystery, and horror to uncover the secrets her family is hiding and discover the part she plays in all of it. Go along with Sarah on this trip through madness and unravel the mysteries hiding behind the surface of Candleforth. Solve challenging puzzles and interact with a mysterious world to reveal the darkness of this twisted tale."

2D Hand-Drawn Aesthetic: Discover a world brimming with detail, fully drawn and animated by hand.

Discover a world brimming with detail, fully drawn and animated by hand. Folk Horror: Some tales from Candleforth have been written over an old antique book. But it seems that whatever was written in it before is now being revealed, mixing the world of nightmares with the real one…

Some tales from Candleforth have been written over an old antique book. But it seems that whatever was written in it before is now being revealed, mixing the world of nightmares with the real one… Point & Click: A narrative adventure full of puzzles and mysterious stories where anything can happen.

