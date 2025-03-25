Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Video

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game released two new videos today, including a behind-the-scenes look at making the game

Article Summary Watch the new behind-the-scenes video of Tales of the Shire for an artistic peek into the game's creation.

Discover how building friendships with Shire hobbits enhances gameplay and enriches your hobbit adventure.

Create your unique Hobbit avatar with custom features and embark on cozy adventures in Middle-earth's Shire.

Experience cooking in the Shire: prepare meals with homegrown ingredients to build community bonds.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop dropped a couple of videos this week for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, as we get two different looks at the game. The big one is that the team made a 10-minute behind-the-scenes video that gives a heartfelt look at the work being put into the game, especially from an artistic point of view. The other video, which was released for the PlayStation Blog, discusses the way you build friendships between your character and the other hobbits in The Shire. We have both videos for you here, as the game is aiming to come out on its new release date of July 29, 2025.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up homegrown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, and perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!