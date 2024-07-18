Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tandemaus, ultra unlock

Tandemaus Debuts In Pokémon GO For Ultra Unlock 2024

The new Paldean species Tandemaus and its evolution Maushold debut in Pokémon GO as part of the post-GO Fest Ultra Unlock events.

Article Summary Ultra Unlock event brings Tandemaus, Maushold to Pokémon GO on July 17-22.

No new Shinies this event; established Pokémon appear with Shiny chance.

Boosts include 2× catch Candy and 4× XP, with new Avatar Tandemaus gear.

Field and Timed Research offer XP, Stardust, and Pokémon encounters.

Now that Pokémon GO Fest 2024: Global has wrapped, it's time for the annual post-GO Fest event… Ultra Unlock. This year, Ultra Unlock is coming to us in three parts. The first part is themed around friendship, family, and togetherness. It has been given the subtitle "Better Together." This event features the debut of Tandemaus as well as wild encounters of all three forms of Meowth, including Galarian Meowth.

Here's what's happening for the Ultra Unlock: Better Together event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, July 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The Paldean species Tandemaus debuts in the game. You will be able to encounter Tandemaus in Field Research, Timed Research, and through Party Play as a rare spawn. Tandemaus evolves into Maushold with 50 Tandemaus Candy. There is no word on if the different forms of Maushold (Family of Three and Family of Four) will be unlocked.

The Paldean species Tandemaus debuts in the game. You will be able to encounter Tandemaus in Field Research, Timed Research, and through Party Play as a rare spawn. Tandemaus evolves into Maushold with 50 Tandemaus Candy. There is no word on if the different forms of Maushold (Family of Three and Family of Four) will be unlocked. Shiny release: There is no new Shiny release for this event. This is unusual for Ultra Unlock, showing further evidence that Pokémon GO is changing up and slowing down their Shiny releases.

There is no new Shiny release for this event. This is unusual for Ultra Unlock, showing further evidence that Pokémon GO is changing up and slowing down their Shiny releases. Wild Spawns: Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Exeggcute, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Combee, and Binacle. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magneton, and Klink (can be Shiny).

Vulpix, Alolan Vulpix, Diglett, Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Exeggcute, Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Zigzagoon, Galarian Zigzagoon, Combee, and Binacle. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Alolan Exeggutor (can be Shiny), Magneton, and Klink (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 4× Catch XP Friendship levels will increase faster than normal when opening Gifts, trading Pokémon, or battling together in raids, Gyms, and Trainer Battles New Avatar items feature a Tandemaus Hoodie and Tandemaus Slippers.

Raids: Tier One: Unown B, Unown T, Hisuian Growlite, Alolan Grimer. All can be Shiny. Tier Three: Hisuian Typhlosion, Hisuian Samurott, Hisuian Decidueye. All can be Shiny.

Field Research: Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Koffing, Combee, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Vanillite, Deino, and Tandemaus. All can be Shiny except Tandemaus.

Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, Koffing, Combee, Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, Vanillite, Deino, and Tandemaus. All can be Shiny except Tandemaus. Free Timed Research: Niantic writes: Event-themed Timed Research will be available throughout the event. Complete tasks to earn XP, Stardust, and encounters with Tandemaus and event-themed Pokémon.

