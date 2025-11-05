Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, Tapu Fini

Tapu Fini Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Tapu Fini will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Tapu Fini returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids for one day during Tales of Transformation season

Top counters include Mega Sceptile, Mega Gengar, Regieleki, Shadow Raikou, Kartana, and more

Groups of three or more trainers are recommended for defeating Tapu Fini efficiently

Shiny Tapu Fini odds are 1 in 20; perfect IV CP is 1632 normal, 2041 weather boosted

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Fini, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Fini Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Fini counters as such:

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Regieleki: Lock-On, Thunder Cage

Shadow Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Therian Forme Thundrus: Volt Switch, Wildbolt Storm

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Fini with efficiency.

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Crowned Shield Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Fini can be defeated by three trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Fini will have a CP of 1632 in normal weather conditions and 2041 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

