Tapu Lele Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023 Bleeding Cool's Tapu Lele Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you take down this Alolan Island Guardian and catch a Shiny.

The upcoming Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids, as well as the debut of Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly Shiny-capable Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Lele counters as such:

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Balls

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb B

Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Lunala: Confusion, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!