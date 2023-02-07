Tapu Lele Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2023
Bleeding Cool's Tapu Lele Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you take down this Alolan Island Guardian and catch a Shiny.
The upcoming Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids, as well as the debut of Mega Gardevoir in Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the newly Shiny-capable Tapu Lele in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Tapu Lele Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Tapu Lele counters as such:
- Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Balls
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball
- Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.
- Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Genesect: Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb B
- Jirachi: Charge Beam, Doom Desire
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball
- Gengar: Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb
- Lunala: Confusion, Shadow Ball
- Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball
- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Lele can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.
When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!