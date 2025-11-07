Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, Tapu Lele

Tapu Lele Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Tapu Lele will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Tapu Lele returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids for a one-day event this November.

Get the top Tapu Lele raid counters, including best Pokémon and move sets to use.

Find out how many trainers are needed and tips for an easier Tapu Lele raid victory.

Learn Tapu Lele’s Shiny odds, 100% IV CP values, and expert catching strategies.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Lele, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Lele Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Lele counters as such:

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Metal Claw, Moongeist Beam

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Lele with efficiency.

Lunala: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

White Kyurem: Steel Wing, Ice Burn

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Origin Forme Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Regigigas: Steel-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Lele can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Lele will have a CP of 1996 in normal weather conditions and 2496 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

